National Bank Financial Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.94.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$37.88 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.72.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$556.79 million during the quarter.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

