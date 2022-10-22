Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16. 5,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,187,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.