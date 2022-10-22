Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16. 5,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,187,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

