NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

