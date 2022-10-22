NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NetApp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

