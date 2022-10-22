New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Macy’s worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24,392.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 960,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 956,434 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after buying an additional 718,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

