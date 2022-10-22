New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Balchem by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $130.34 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.