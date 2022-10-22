New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $154,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.