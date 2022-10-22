New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $2,522,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 106.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

SKX stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

