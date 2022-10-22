New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Brunswick worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $67.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

