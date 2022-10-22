New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Brunswick worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $67.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

