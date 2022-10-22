New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

