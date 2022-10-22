New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 173 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.