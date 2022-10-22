New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,837 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after buying an additional 57,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.