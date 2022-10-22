New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,004 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,004 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

