New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 601 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMG opened at $119.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.