NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.