NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in NICE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in NICE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

