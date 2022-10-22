Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

