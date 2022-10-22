Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider Sells $492,817.22 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

