Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $522.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $525.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

