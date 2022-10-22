Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

