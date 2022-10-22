NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $13.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

NUVSF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

