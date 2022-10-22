OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $39.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 253,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

