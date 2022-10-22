Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.75

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.75 and last traded at $87.64, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $885.50 million, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.03.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 14.8% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

