OneSpan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 24,773% compared to the average volume of 22 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 96.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 171,395 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $10.11 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

