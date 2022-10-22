Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

OPRT stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

