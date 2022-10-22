Oppenheimer Weighs in on Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $676,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

