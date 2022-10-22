Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blackstone Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

