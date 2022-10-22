PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Holdings Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.