Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 5,373 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) by 1,043.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of INCO opened at $51.35 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

