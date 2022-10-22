Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

