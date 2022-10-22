Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.



