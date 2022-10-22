Parallel Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

MSCI opened at $401.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.08 and a 200 day moving average of $441.92.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

