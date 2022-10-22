Parallel Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

