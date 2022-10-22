Parallel Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

