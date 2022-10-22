Parallel Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $93.05 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.