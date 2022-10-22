Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $42.15 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

