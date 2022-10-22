Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 28 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,301.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,201.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,133.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.