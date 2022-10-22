Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $846.51 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $832.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

