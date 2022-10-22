Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

PH stock opened at $269.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

