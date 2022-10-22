Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $269.39 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.60.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

