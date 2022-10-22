Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 426 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16,578.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

