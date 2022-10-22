Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 661.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 320.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $323.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.74.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

