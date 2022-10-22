PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 6,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 538,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $400,695 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Trading Up 3.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 224,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

