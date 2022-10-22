Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $17.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.