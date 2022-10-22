Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $350,053.56 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of PLL opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $79.99.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.