Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $269,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

