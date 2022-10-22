Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

