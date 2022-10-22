Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after purchasing an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

MTB stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

