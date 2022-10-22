Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $151.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

