Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

